Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four militants, including ringleader, eliminated in anti-terror raid in Russia's Dagestan

World
May 19, 19:36 UTC+3

The militants that were killed, were what was left of the so-called Kadar armed gang, the core of which had been destroyed last year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Four militants, including their chieftain, from the so-called Kadar armed gang were killed during a special operation in Dagestan, the National Counter-Terrorism Committee’s information center told TASS.

"Last night, a group of armed gang members were spotted in a house in the village of Karamakhi during a search operation conducted under current legal conditions. The group was sealed off by special forces. The gang members opened fire following demands that they lay down their arms and surrender. Four militants were eliminated by the special forces during the shootout that followed," the committee reported.

Read also

State of counter-terror operation imposed in two districts in Russia's Dagestan

Ringleader among gunmen neutralized in Russia’s Dagestan

Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 wounded

Members of bandit underground detained in Dagestan

There are no victims among the law enforcement officers and no wounded among the civilian population.

As the committee reported, the militants that were killed, were what was left of the so-called Kadar armed gang, the core of which had been destroyed last year. "The bodies were identified as the group leader and his accomplices notorious for their cruelty and cynicism. The gang conducted numerous terror crimes, including the murder of the administrative head of the Karamakhi village and other officials, in addition to shaking down business owners for large sums of money," the report said.

The active phase of the special operation has been completed, and search operations and an investigation are now underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
2
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
3
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
4
Crimean officials call Ukraine’s lawsuit against Stalin and Beria mockery
5
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in France
6
Archaeologists still searching for answers to treasure mystery hidden in chess figure
7
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert states
TOP STORIES
Реклама