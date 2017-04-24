Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 wounded

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A grenade that killed one teenager and wounded 11 more at a school in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan was brought to school by a schoolboy, a spokesman for the Dagestani Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"According to verified information, a hand grenade went off in an IT room of a secondary school. It was brought by a schoolboy," the spokesman said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The spokesman said the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the grenade.

The incident took place in an IT room of a secondary school in the settlement of Agvali.