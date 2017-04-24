Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 wounded

Putin calls for setting apart real anti-corruption crusaders from political show-offsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 16:34
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s banWorld April 24, 16:08
Swiss-based CAS upholds four-year ban on Russian marathon runner MayorovaSport April 24, 15:57
Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 woundedWorld April 24, 15:54
Foreign policy chief says EU ready to return to strategic partnership with RussiaWorld April 24, 15:45
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:29
Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:12
Kremlin stresses efforts must be made to root out corruptionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 14:44
Moscow expects OPCW to send experts to Syria’s Khan SheikhounRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 14:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A grenade that killed one teenager and wounded 11 more at a school in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan was brought to school by a schoolboy, a spokesman for the Dagestani Interior Ministry told TASS on Monday.
"According to verified information, a hand grenade went off in an IT room of a secondary school. It was brought by a schoolboy," the spokesman said, adding that an investigation is underway.
The spokesman said the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the grenade.
The incident took place in an IT room of a secondary school in the settlement of Agvali.