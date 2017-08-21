Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15

MADRID, August 21. /TASS/. The death toll in the terrorist attacks in Catalonia has grown to 15, the Catalonian government's official on home affairs Joaquim Forn said on Monday.

According to him, the police have established the connection between the terrorist attacks in Barselona and Cambrils with the body found in the car in Sant Just Desvern. The police suppose the attacker had killed the vehicle’s owner.

Among the terrorist attacks’ victims are seven women and eight men. The police have announced citizenship of the victims: six Spaniards, three Italians, two Portuguese, a Belgian, an American, a Canadian and an Australian.

On August 17, a van drove into pedestrians in the La Rambla Street in downtown Barcelona, killing 13 and leaving over 130 injured. Later on, the police killed five terrorists in Cambrils. They attempted an attack similar to that in Barcelona. In that incident, one person died and six got injured. The Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.