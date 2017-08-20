Back to Main page
Militants launch shell on exhibition complex near Damascus - television

World
August 20, 15:27 UTC+3

According to Alikhbaria, a few visitors were injured

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Armed groupings, which do not observe the ceasefire, on Sunday launched a mortar shell on an exhibition complex near Damascus, where continues the international trade show. According to Alikhbaria, a few visitors were injured.

