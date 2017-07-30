Russia Today's reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shelling

Putin reviews Naval parade in Petersburg, greets crewsMilitary & Defense July 30, 16:35
Russia Today's reporter killed in Syrian Homs Province shellingWorld July 30, 16:22
Russia’s main Navy Day parade to be held in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 30, 8:00
Russian officials search for financing for Baikal conservation projectRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 30, 6:51
Russian national team wrestler stabbed to death in brawl — investigatorsSport July 30, 5:37
Criminal case initiated on wreck of bulk carrier in Black SeaWorld July 30, 4:09
Russia’s Kazan or Sochi may host 2025 World GamesSport July 30, 4:05
Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premierScience & Space July 30, 0:27
Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to MoldovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 20:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A journalist working with Russia’s RT television channel has been killed in shelling by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) in Syria’s province of Homs, RT Arabic said on Sunday.
Khaled Alkhateb, 25, was fatally wounded when he was filming a report about the Syrian army’s offensive against Islamic State.
Apart from that,the channel’s cameraman Muutaz Yakoub received minor wounds and was taken to hospital.