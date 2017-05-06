‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation center

HMEIMIM /Syria/, May 6. /TASS/. Camera operators working for the Al-Jazeera television broadcaster were shooting ‘staged videos’ of the aftermath of shelling and airstrikes in Syria last week, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"According to some sources among local civilians and from opposition units, special ‘video teams’ were shooting ‘staged’ films in the populated localities of Serakab and Jisr-al-Shuqur over the past week about the aftermath of purported shelling and airstrikes, including with the use of ‘toxic substances’," the statement said. ".

The situation in Syria can be assessed as calm after the memorandum of understanding on establishing de-escalation zones by all the warring sides has come into force, center said.

"After the memorandum of understanding on the creation of de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic has come into force, all the warring sides assess the situation ‘on the ground’ as calm," the center said. "Nevertheless, information is coming to the Russian reconciliation center from locals that Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS (abbreviation for the so-called Islamic State - TASS) terrorist groups are plotting to derail the implementation of the memorandum.".