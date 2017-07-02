Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants shell Syria’s Deraa in breach of ceasefire

World
July 02, 7:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Another breach of ceasefire was detected in the suburbs of Damascus, where a sniper opened fire at a prison on Saturday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Militant groups shelled residential districts, protected by government troops, in the southern Syrian city of Deraa some 110 km from Damascus, a local health official was quoted as saying by the official SANA news agency on Saturday.

The mortar shelling, that left two civilians dead and 12 injured, became another breach of ceasefire in the southern Syrian de-escalation zone that includes Deraa and the eponymous province. On Tuesday, 25 people were injured in hostilities in the city.

Another breach of ceasefire was detected in the suburbs of Damascus, where a sniper opened fire at a prison on Saturday. One woman was killed and 19 people were injured. All of the victims were civilians, who came to visit their jailed relatives.

In a separate incident, one person was injured in shooting in the city of Jaramana some 10 kilometers southeast of the Syrian capital.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's counter-sanctions: What you need to know
2
Kiev confirms arrest of Ukrainian suspected of being involved in journalist’s killing
3
At least 10 dead as bus collides with truck in Russia’s Volga area
4
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
5
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectors
6
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
7
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
TOP STORIES
Реклама