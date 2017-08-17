Iran to beef up missile potential — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Iran is resolved to boost its missile power, especially ballistic and cruise missile capabilities, PressTV television channel reported on Thursday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The Brigadier General was speaking on Thursday before the parliament, which discussed his candidature proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for the post of the country’s defense minister.

"In the next four years, apart from enhancing combat and defense capabilities, we will devote a special effort to boost missile and ballistic power, strategic air power as well as strategic maritime power and increase rapid reaction forces," PressTV quoted Hatami as saying.

"Iran has achieved defense deterrence power and the enemies acknowledge Iran’s high defense power in the region and the world," he stressed.

He also said that 10 rapid reaction brigades had been established in the country.

The nominee for the post of the defense minister pointed to the failure of enemy attempts to isolate the country.

"Many of the governments, which pioneered sanctions against Iran, are now trying to develop cooperation with Iran."

Rebuff to US

Hatami also stressed the need for countering US-led threats as another part of his plan for the Defense Ministry, PressTV reported.

Iran has numerously stressed that its military might does not pose a threat to other countries and is entirely based on the deterrence doctrine.

It emerged earlier that Iran had increased spending on its ballistic missile development program by $500 million.

The United States has lately imposed a series of new sanctions against Iran in the wake of its missile program. Tehran has denounced these steps as a violation of the nuclear deal with six international mediators (five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany). Rouhani earlier threatened to quit the agreement, if Washington slapped new sanctions.