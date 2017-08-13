Iran’s decision to build up missiles program’s budget is logical - Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Head of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev says the decision to increase financing of the missile program, adopted by the Iranian parliament, is a logical response to the U.S. tougher sanctions.

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament supported the bill on additional $520 million for the ballistic missiles program and for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The parliament’s majority voted for the bill, which was a response to the U.S. new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"This is quite logical. This is what happens when one country - the U.S. - believes it may do anything, and others - nothing," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"The world may be stable only on the basis of equal rights of the countries," he continued, but this does not exempt countries from their obligations for the international community.

On July 18, the U.S. Administration announced putting on a blacklist 18 organizations and persons, supporting the Iranian ballistic missile program, Iran’s military purchases and IRGC. In response to this, Iran complained to the UN Security Council about the U.S. sanctions and accused Washington of breaching the nuclear deal.