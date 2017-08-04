Russian lawyer says US Congress not interested in her testimony on meeting with Trump Jr

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya believes that the US Congress is not interested in hearing her testimony regarding her meeting with Donald Trump Jr., the incumbent US president’s son, the lawyer said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 channel on Thursday.

"They don’t need me there [in the Congress]," she said. "At this exact moment, right now, they don’t need the truth. What they need is an enemy."

The lawyer explained the situation by attempts to damage the reputation of US President Donald Trump or to "continue further escalation of the conflict with Russia."

Veselnitskaya said on July 19 that she was ready to testify before the US Senate if she gets security guarantees.

Trump Jr. said admitted in early July he had held a meeting with Natalya Veselnitskaya in New York on June 9, 2016. He did not deny he had agreed to the meeting in a hope that he would get some damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the then Democratic nominee for presidency. President Trump’s political opponents claim the meeting offered a proof of ‘collusion’ between Trump’s election staff and Russia.

In an earlier interview with NBC, Veselnitskaya refuted the allegations she had been working for the Russian authorities. She also said she did not have any materials that could have been damaging to Clinton.

President Trump and the top officials in his Administration refute the rumors on whatever derogatory contacts with Russia. They are convinced that all the strivings in this field are highly politicized and aim to strip the executive power of legitimacy.

Moscow has also said more than one at the highest level Russia did not meddle in the US electoral procedures.

The Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier the Kremlin had never had contacts with lawyer Veselnitskaya.