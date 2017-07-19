Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya ready to testify before US Senate on meeting with Trump Jr

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya is ready to testify before U.S. Senate regarding her meeting with Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's son.

"Yes, I'm ready to do it if I get security guarantees," she said in an interview with RT when asked if she was prepared to go to the U.S.

She added that she would address the Senate panel exclusively in the legal field, as the first thing she had to think about these days was her own security, her family’s security and her four children.

Trump Jr. said admitted earlier he held a meeting with Natalya Veselnitskaya in New York on June 9, 2016. He did not deny he had agreed to the meeting in a hope that he would get some damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the then Democratic nominee for presidency.

President Trump’s political opponents claim the meeting offered a proof of ‘collusion’ between Trump’s election staff and Russia.

In an interview with NBC, Veselnitskaya refuted the allegations she had been working for the Russian authorities. She also said she did not have any materials that could have been damaging to Clinton.

President Trump and the top officials in his Administration refute the rumors on whatever derogatory contacts with Russia. They are convinced that all the strivings in this field are highly politicized and aim to strip the legitimate executive power of legitimacy.

Moscow has also said more than one at the highest level Russia did not meddle in the U.S. electoral procedures.

The Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier the Kremlin had never had contacts with lawyer Veselnitskaya.