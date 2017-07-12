Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov shocked at US media claims against Trump’s son over talks with Russian lawyer

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 16:22 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Lavrov said he was shocked to learn about the accusations against Russian defense attorney Natalya Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr, the US president’s eldest son, over communication between them

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders on Wednesday that he was shocked to learn about the accusations against Russian defense attorney Natalya Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr, the US president’s eldest son, over communication between them.

"I was amazed when I found out that Trump’s son is being accused of communicating with her," the minister said. "For me this is mind-boggling, if truth be told. When somebody talks to an attorney, how can this pose a threat to anyone?"

Read also
Donald Trump Jr.

Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son

Russia’s top diplomat noted that he had learned about the meeting from news reports. "This morning, when I turned on the TV, all the Western TV channels were discussing that," he said. "It is amazing how serious people can blow things out of proportion."

"We have not seen a single hard fact [confirming this]," Lavrov emphasized. "If journalists are ready to work only on the basis of unsubstantiated statements and are not prepared to take into account the fact that there is no hard evidence, then I can’t do anything. Thus, this is the sort of profession, which relies on such approaches given today’s environment."

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump Jr had a meeting with Veselnitsksya who is allegedly linked to the Russian authorities in New York in June 2016. According to the report, the incumbent president’s son agreed to meet with her, as he was promised compromising information on Trump’s chief rival, the then Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Trump and senior officials in his administration have rejected numerous rumors about any improper contacts with Russia on many occasions. They expressed the conviction that all efforts in this regard are politicized and aimed at delegitimizing the US executive branch. Moscow has likewise denied the allegations that Russia attempted to meddle in the US election campaign.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the Kremlin is not familiar with attorney Natalya Veselnitskaya.

Read also

Putin not expecting concessions from Trump — Kremlin

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics
2
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
3
Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission
4
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speaker
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
7
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама