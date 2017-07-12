Back to Main page
Putin not expecting concessions from Trump — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman says Moscow does not expect concessions from Donald Trump

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not expect any concessions from US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No one expects concessions from President Trump to Moscow and Moscow does not expect concessions from Donald Trump. And President Putin also has never spoken about any concessions and has never formulated the issue in such a way," Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman thus responded to an assumption that it would be difficult for Trump to make concessions to Moscow after the emails of his son were published. Peskov said he considered as wrong the formulation of the issue in such a way.

"It is obvious that even before that [before the correspondence was published] the US president felt uneasy due to such unprecedented pressure," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump Junior had held a meeting in New York in June 2016 with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya allegedly connected with Russian authorities.

According to the paper, he agreed to the meeting as he had been promised compromising material on Hillary Clinton.

Veselnitskaya rejected the version that she had worked for the Russian authorities and said she had never had any compromising material on Clinton.

