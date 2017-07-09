Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with Reagan

ROME, July 8. /TASS/. Ex-president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev compared the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg to his meeting with ex-president of the United States Ronald Reagan. The politician made such a statement in an interview with Italian publicist Giulietto Chiesa posted on Globalist portal on Saturday.

"I recall when we started the disarmament dialog with Ronald Reagan, I was told in several days after first contacts that US naval vessels entered the Black Sea and approached territorial waters of the Soviet Union. I was asked, "What shall we do?" I understood immediately this was a provocation: someone in the Pentagon did not want that dialog," Gorbachev said.

Handshaking between Putin and Trump is a positive signal, the ex-president said. "This opportunity should not be missed. It will be challenging but this meeting is very important. It may become a starting point to deliver results seemed to be unachievable now," Gorbachev said.