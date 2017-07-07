Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump discuss anti-terror efforts, cyber security, Ukrainian and Syrian crises

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 20:12 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin has commented on his meeting with Donald Trump

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he discussed the Ukraine and Syria crises, the fight against terrorism and cybercrimes along with cyber security at his talks with US President Donald Trump.

Read also

Putin and Trump meet on sidelines of G20 summit

"I have had a lengthy conversation with the US president. Loads of questions have accumulated including both Ukraine and Syria along with other issues, some bilateral issues," Putin said at his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We have returned to discussing the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity."

Putin apologized to Abe for making him wait for about an hour.

"Both I and he [US president] owe you an apology," he said.

The 135-minute meeting was held on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. Until today, the two leaders had had only telephone conversations.

At the beginning of the talks, Putin and Trump spoke in favor of dialogue. The meeting was held behind closed doors and was attended only by the two countries’ top diplomats.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls for active dialogue with Japan
2
Putin and Trump agree on ceasefire in Syria
3
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
4
Putin and Trump discuss anti-terror efforts, cyber security, Ukrainian and Syrian crises
5
Russian satellite takes picture of Putin’s portrait on Italian field
6
This week in photos: Putin-Trump first handshake, Kim Jong Un's hug and Messi's wedding
7
Russia starts designing super-heavy carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама