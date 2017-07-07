Putin and Trump discuss anti-terror efforts, cyber security, Ukrainian and Syrian crises

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he discussed the Ukraine and Syria crises, the fight against terrorism and cybercrimes along with cyber security at his talks with US President Donald Trump.

"I have had a lengthy conversation with the US president. Loads of questions have accumulated including both Ukraine and Syria along with other issues, some bilateral issues," Putin said at his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We have returned to discussing the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity."

Putin apologized to Abe for making him wait for about an hour.

"Both I and he [US president] owe you an apology," he said.

The 135-minute meeting was held on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. Until today, the two leaders had had only telephone conversations.

At the beginning of the talks, Putin and Trump spoke in favor of dialogue. The meeting was held behind closed doors and was attended only by the two countries’ top diplomats.