Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s confidence in Trump won’t be affected by cyber security unit situation — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 15:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump wrote 'the fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen'

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The situation around the issue on setting up a Russian-US cyber security unit won’t affect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence in his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Russian presidential spokesman commented after Trump wrote in a tweet: "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen."

"No one promised anything to one another, and there was no such a goal. The positive outcome is that the readiness to work in this direction was stated (at Putin’s meeting with Trump in Hamburg on July 7)," Peskov said.

"Why should this (Trump’s tweet) affect (the Russian president’s) confidence (in him)? It cannot affect it," Peskov stressed.

Read also

Putin-Trump first meeting round-up

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the possibility to discuss this unit was indeed mentioned at the meeting. "Will it be set up or not - time will show," he said.

Putin assured Trump at the meeting that "any claims that official Russian agencies had been allegedly involved in cyber attacks during the US election campaign are pure speculation and do not correspond to reality." "In this context, it was said that the best form of fight against cyber terrorism is cooperation," Peskov said.

Peskov noted that Trump and Putin did not agree directly to set up a certain body "but to work on creating such a group.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'
2
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
3
Putin acknowledges he owns a Japanese motorbike
4
Next ISS crew confirmed at Russia’s Star City
5
Iranian diplomat praises Russia-US deal on Syria
6
Kremlin comments on Putin's conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet
7
Putin’s confidence in Trump won’t be affected by cyber security unit situation — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама