Putin’s confidence in Trump won’t be affected by cyber security unit situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The situation around the issue on setting up a Russian-US cyber security unit won’t affect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s confidence in his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Russian presidential spokesman commented after Trump wrote in a tweet: "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen."

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 July 2017

"No one promised anything to one another, and there was no such a goal. The positive outcome is that the readiness to work in this direction was stated (at Putin’s meeting with Trump in Hamburg on July 7)," Peskov said.

"Why should this (Trump’s tweet) affect (the Russian president’s) confidence (in him)? It cannot affect it," Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the possibility to discuss this unit was indeed mentioned at the meeting. "Will it be set up or not - time will show," he said.

Putin assured Trump at the meeting that "any claims that official Russian agencies had been allegedly involved in cyber attacks during the US election campaign are pure speculation and do not correspond to reality." "In this context, it was said that the best form of fight against cyber terrorism is cooperation," Peskov said.

Peskov noted that Trump and Putin did not agree directly to set up a certain body "but to work on creating such a group.".