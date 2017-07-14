Back to Main page
Kremlin not familiar with alleged mediator named in Trump Jr-Russian lawyer meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 17:10 UTC+3 BELGOROD

Donald Trump Jr has admitted that he had met with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskya in June 2016

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin knows nothing about the man called Rinat Akhmetshin whom many mass media called mediator in the meeting between US President Donald Trump’s son and Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya.

Read also

Lavrov shocked at US media claims against Trump’s son over talks with Russian lawyer

Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son

US expert comments on meeting between Putin and Trump

Putin not expecting concessions from Trump — Kremlin

"Nothing is known [about this person]," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He earlier said that the Kremlin was not familiar with lawyer Veselnitskaya either.

This week Donald Trump Jr admitted that he had met with lawyer Veselnitskya in June 2016 in New York. The president’s son does not deny that he agreed to the meeting because he had been promised damaging information about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. President Trump said Thursday that nothing had happened from that meeting.

