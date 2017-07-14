Kremlin not familiar with alleged mediator named in Trump Jr-Russian lawyer meeting

Kremlin not familiar with alleged mediator named in Trump Jr-Russian lawyer meetingRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 17:10
Russian and South Korean scientists to study Yamal mummy jointlySociety & Culture July 14, 17:10
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flightMilitary & Defense July 14, 16:50
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch marketScience & Space July 14, 16:40
Kremlin says too early to talk about Putin’s visit to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 16:15
Gett CEO believes Yandex.Taxi-Uber merger might lead to price hikesBusiness & Economy July 14, 15:34
Russia’s chief tourist agency seeks to lure visitors from Muslim countriesSociety & Culture July 14, 15:33
Russian blogger who played Pokemon Go in church registered on terrorist and extremist listSociety & Culture July 14, 15:20
Nunnery in western Ukraine set ablaze, leaving 20 injuredWorld July 14, 15:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BELGOROD, July 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin knows nothing about the man called Rinat Akhmetshin whom many mass media called mediator in the meeting between US President Donald Trump’s son and Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya.
"Nothing is known [about this person]," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He earlier said that the Kremlin was not familiar with lawyer Veselnitskaya either.
This week Donald Trump Jr admitted that he had met with lawyer Veselnitskya in June 2016 in New York. The president’s son does not deny that he agreed to the meeting because he had been promised damaging information about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. President Trump said Thursday that nothing had happened from that meeting.