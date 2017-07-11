Back to Main page
EU Council endorses Association Agreement with Ukraine

World
July 11, 12:46 UTC+3
© AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Read also

Diplomat says association deal doesn't automatically grant Ukraine EU candidate status

BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. All the 28 European Council member-countries have approved the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, the Council of the European Union said in a statement released in Brussels on Tuesday.

"On 11 July, the Council adopted a decision to conclude the Association Agreement with Ukraine on behalf of the European Union," the document said.

