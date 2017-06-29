German top diplomat suggests gradual relief of anti-Russian sanctions

Press review: EU haggles with Russia over Ukraine and Kurds count on Moscow's responsePress Review June 29, 13:00
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense June 29, 12:37
Putin's aide points to US internal power struggle as undermining White House policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 12:25
Lavrov and Mogherini to meet on July 11 in BrusselsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 12:16
Newly-designed landing craft to be capable of carrying smaller air-cushioned vehiclesMilitary & Defense June 29, 12:00
Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 11:14
Decision on extending EU sanctions against Russia comes into forceWorld June 29, 10:21
Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for ArcticMilitary & Defense June 29, 9:49
Russia may reduce presence on EU energy markets in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 29, 8:48
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has supported gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia during the implementation of the Minsk accords on the Ukrainian settlement, he told reporters in Krasnodar.
"I am confident that the sanctions can be lifted step by step, if it is a step-by-step progress [of the Minsk accords implementation.] The most important thing here is to observe the truce," he said, stressing that both conflicting sides violate ceasefire in Donbass.
As he put it, the global community should urge Ukraine to observe ceasefire in Donbass. "It would be wrong to think that it concerns only the Russian side," the German minister highlighted.
He added that Moscow and Berlin still have "widely different" positions regarding Ukraine.