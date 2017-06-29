Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German top diplomat suggests gradual relief of anti-Russian sanctions

World
June 29, 13:04 UTC+3

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel added that Moscow and Berlin still have "widely different" positions regarding Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has supported gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia during the implementation of the Minsk accords on the Ukrainian settlement, he told reporters in Krasnodar.

"I am confident that the sanctions can be lifted step by step, if it is a step-by-step progress [of the Minsk accords implementation.] The most important thing here is to observe the truce," he said, stressing that both conflicting sides violate ceasefire in Donbass.

As he put it, the global community should urge Ukraine to observe ceasefire in Donbass. "It would be wrong to think that it concerns only the Russian side," the German minister highlighted.

He added that Moscow and Berlin still have "widely different" positions regarding Ukraine.

Read also

Decision on extending EU sanctions against Russia comes into force

Senior diplomat warns sanctions 'counterproductive' in tackling Moscow-EU concerns

Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economy

Lavrov tells Tillerson attempts to exert pressure on Russia through sanctions pointless

Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
2
Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria
3
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
4
Putin's aide points to US internal power struggle as undermining White House policy
5
Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for Arctic
6
Press review: EU haggles with Russia over Ukraine and Kurds count on Moscow's response
7
Newly-designed landing craft to be capable of carrying smaller air-cushioned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама