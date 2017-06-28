Back to Main page
Sanctions cannot tackle issues in Russia-EU relations — deputy foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 28, 13:52 UTC+3

"It has long been clear to everyone that sanctions are counterproductive," the Russian diplomat said

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union cannot help Brussels achieve its goals in relations with Moscow, the decision to extend them is regrettable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov told reporters.

Read also

EU extends anti-Russian sanctions

"It has long been clear to everyone that sanctions are counterproductive, that they are not able to tackle any tasks assigned by the European Union in terms of its relations with Russia," he said. "Independent EU experts have repeatedly provided figures showing that the sanctions and our countermeasures affect, above all, the economies of the EU member-countries."

"Of course, the extension of the sanctions cannot cause feelings other than regret. The aggressive majority in the EU is again running the show," the diplomat added.

On Wednesday, the Council of the European Union extended anti-Russian economic sectoral sanctions by six months until January 31, 2018. The EU sanctions policy includes three independent areas, namely, visa restrictions against Russian citizens (to be in effect until this September), economic sanctions against some Russian state-owned oil, defense and financial companies (extended until January 31, 2018) along with restrictive measures against Crimea (until June 23, 2018).

Read also

European MP emphasizes damage done to EU countries by anti-Russian sanctions

Russian senator says Europe grows tired of US sanctions policy towards Russia

Italian MP says anti-Russian sanctions yield no benefits for Europe

