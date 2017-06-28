Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU extends anti-Russian sanctions

World
June 28, 13:34 UTC+3

The Council of the European Union has prolonged economic sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Patrick Seeger

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union officially prolonged economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of Russia’s economy by six months until January 31, 2018, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

"The Council formalised this decision today by written procedure and, in line with the rule for all such decisions, unanimously," the statement said.

Read also

EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — Merkel

Russian lawmaker slams EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Moscow as absurd

EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia

EU prolongs sanctions against Crimea for one year

Hungarian top diplomat: EU must discuss anti-Russian sanctions

Italian MP says anti-Russian sanctions yield no benefits for Europe

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
3
Russian hi-tech firm to unveil concept of new corvette armed with 24 cruise missiles
4
Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman in Ukraine
5
Press review: Russia's 'Korean de-escalation' roadmap and India's balancing act
6
Sanctions cannot tackle issues in Russia-EU relations — deputy foreign minister
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама