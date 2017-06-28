Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

FIFA chief Infantino to attend Chile-Portugal 2017 Confederations Cup semis match in KazanSport June 28, 20:27
KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Berlin is willing to open a new chapter in relations with Moscow, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said at the 14th Conference of Russian and German Partner Cities.
"Our relations are special and we should value them," he said. "We have a treasure in our hands and we are responsible for taking care of it and not losing it," Gabriel added. "We would like to open new positive chapters in our relations," the German top diplomat stressed.
Gabriel highlighted "the importance of regional ties." "Yes, we have differences on Ukraine and Syria but regional ties are very important," he said. "In the current circumstances, we should not reject civil relations, as it is only through dialogue that confidence may be built. If we have mutual understanding and openness, then we can move forward," the German top diplomat noted.