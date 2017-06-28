Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat says Germany willing to open new chapter in relations with Russia

World
June 28, 19:28 UTC+3

"Our relations are special and we should value them," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said

Share
1 pages in this article
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Berlin is willing to open a new chapter in relations with Moscow, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said at the 14th Conference of Russian and German Partner Cities.

Read also

Germany remains Russia's leading partner — Putin

"Our relations are special and we should value them," he said. "We have a treasure in our hands and we are responsible for taking care of it and not losing it," Gabriel added. "We would like to open new positive chapters in our relations," the German top diplomat stressed.

Gabriel highlighted "the importance of regional ties." "Yes, we have differences on Ukraine and Syria but regional ties are very important," he said. "In the current circumstances, we should not reject civil relations, as it is only through dialogue that confidence may be built. If we have mutual understanding and openness, then we can move forward," the German top diplomat noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria
2
Russia’s latest seaborne air defense missile system undergoes sea trials
3
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
4
Russia starts design work on Priboy advanced helicopter carrier
5
NATO evading dialogue, Russia's top diplomat says
6
Baltic Fleet’s fighter jets hold air combat drills in Russia’s westernmost region
7
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама