Russia open for cooperation with Germany in war on terror, Lavrov says

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to cooperate with Germany in the fight against international terrorism and other threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 14th Conference of Russian and German Partner Cities.
"We have been building and will continue to build relations with Germany based on the principles of equality and respect for each other’s interests," Lavrov pointed out. "History and the recent experience show that when these principles are rejected, it inflicts much damage on our countries and the progressive development of the European continent," the Russian top diplomat said.
"We are ready to closely coordinate our efforts in order to strengthen the European security that are our countries are responsible for," Lavrov said. "We are open for cooperation in combating global challenges and threats," he said. "First and foremost, in the fight against international terrorism and extremism," the Russian top diplomat added.