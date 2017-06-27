Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack

World
June 27, 16:14 UTC+3 KIEV

A ransomware named Petya blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Rosneft, Bashneft, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International (producer of Alpen Gold chocolate) are among the companies that were attacked by the Petya virus in Russia, Group-IB, the company which deals with prevention and investigation of cybercrime, reported.

A ransomware named Petya blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins.

Read also

Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threats

A massive cyber attack on computers in Russia and Ukraine was recorded around 14:00 Moscow time (11:00 GMT). According to Group-IB, the ransomware spreads through local networks just like the WannaCry virus did.

The Petya virus has attacked the Ukrainian government, Auchan Hypermarkets, Privatbank and telecommunication operators, the Group-IB company said.

Statements published on social networks earlier said that a computer virus had attacked the websites and computer systems of numerous Ukrainian companies, banks, state agencies and other institutions.

Ukraine’s National Bank was the first to report a cyber attack, warning banks and institutions about a dangerous malware. Meanwhile, according to the country’s media, dozens of big banks, particularly Oschadbank and Privatbank, have limited customer service operations.

Read also

Rosneft reports massive cyberattack on its servers

Russia’s FSB praises cyber security cooperation

Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules

Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s website

Putin concerned about cyber attacks

The Ukrenergo national energy company, as well as the Kievenergo, Zaporozhenergo and Dneprenergo energy supplying companies, have been facing difficulties, but their basic activities have not been affected.

The Novaya Pochta private delivery company has suspended its activities due to a computer virus. In addition, the Antonov aircraft-builder, the Kiev metro and Borispol international airport have confirmed cyber attacks on their computer systems.

A number of the Ukrainian media outlets have also reported cyber attacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack
2
Kremlin disagrees with Macron’s remarks on Ukraine
3
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
4
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attack
5
Kremlin has no information about pending chemical attacks in Syria
6
Russian hi-tech firm to feature submarine Internet technology at St. Petersburg naval show
7
Rosneft reports massive cyberattack on its servers
TOP STORIES
Реклама