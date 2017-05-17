Back to Main page
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s website

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 13:21 UTC+3 SOCHI

On Tuesday, Poroshenko signed an expanded blacklist consisting of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Allegations saying that Russia carried out a supposed cyber attack on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website are absolutely groundless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No details have been provided which once again proves that these accusations are groundless," he said.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "taking into account the decisions that Ukraine made yesterday, this is just another example of Kiev’s Russophobic policy."

On Tuesday, Poroshenko signed an expanded blacklist consisting of 1,228 Russian individuals and 468 companies. This time, a number of the Russian State Duma members, judges from the Russian Constitutional Court, journalists and TV channels have been added to the blacklist.

Besides, sanctions have been slapped on several Russian companies, including 1C, ABBYY and their Ukrainian subsidiaries. In addition, Russia’s VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Mail.ru and Yandex internet companies have been banned as well.

The sanctions will remain in effect for three years.

