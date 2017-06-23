Russia, Turkey and Iran continue cooperation on de-escalation zones in Syria

Russia and India sign military cooperation roadmapMilitary & Defense June 23, 13:43
Lavrov: Western campaign against Russia accompanied by pressure on Russians living abroadRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 13:43
Russia, Turkey and Iran continue cooperation on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld June 23, 13:40
Russian defense minister: India’s SCO accession opens up new prospects for cooperationMilitary & Defense June 23, 13:19
Russia and India to hold first combined forces drills in fallMilitary & Defense June 23, 13:14
Serbian president confident EU accession will not aggravate relations with RussiaWorld June 23, 13:14
Press review: Reinforcements from Asia possible in Syria and Russia mulls data leak woesPress Review June 23, 13:00
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia is 'so far, so good' — Germany’s Emre CanSport June 23, 11:24
NHL says Olympic participation matter closedSport June 23, 11:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, June 23. /TASS/. Turkey continues cooperating with Russia and Iran on fulfilling agreements on de-escalation zones in Syria, Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Fikri Isik told the NTV channel on Friday.
"It is necessary to maintain permanent ceasefire to prevent a more serious conflict," Isik said. "To ensure ceasefire, more forces of the guarantor-countries will be deployed."
"We continue cooperating with Russia and Iran. Currently, talks are underway on where our soldiers will be present, their number and with whom particularly they will work," he said.
On Thursday, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that "Turkish and Russian military may be sent to Syria’s Idlib province as part of agreements on de-escalation zones."
On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.