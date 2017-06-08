Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense minister says Syrian ceasefire holding in all de-escalation zones

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 17:30 UTC+3

Russian defense chief also thanked de Mistura for immediately accepting the Russia's proposal to hold additional consultations on the Syrian crisis

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The ceasefire in Syria is actually holding in all the de-escalation zones, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Read also

De Mistura gives high marks to Russia’s moves to ensure truce in Syria

"The ceasefire is actually holding in all the de-escalation zones. The violations that we have been recording, both by the opposition units and the government troops, are not serious and do not require the forces responsible for monitoring the ceasefire to take any steps," Shoigu said.

He also thanked de Mistura for immediately accepting the Russian Defense Ministry’s proposal to hold additional consultations on the situation in Syria.

"We understand that your support for the Astana process has produced significant results, particularly recently, when documents concerning de-escalation zones were adopted," the minister said. "Over this period, much was done to ensure the ceasefire," he added.

Shoigu expressed his wish to discuss a number of issues related to the further steps aimed at strengthening the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones and solving specific political problems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
6
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
7
US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Реклама