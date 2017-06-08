Russian defense minister says Syrian ceasefire holding in all de-escalation zones

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The ceasefire in Syria is actually holding in all the de-escalation zones, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

"The ceasefire is actually holding in all the de-escalation zones. The violations that we have been recording, both by the opposition units and the government troops, are not serious and do not require the forces responsible for monitoring the ceasefire to take any steps," Shoigu said.

He also thanked de Mistura for immediately accepting the Russian Defense Ministry’s proposal to hold additional consultations on the situation in Syria.

"We understand that your support for the Astana process has produced significant results, particularly recently, when documents concerning de-escalation zones were adopted," the minister said. "Over this period, much was done to ensure the ceasefire," he added.

Shoigu expressed his wish to discuss a number of issues related to the further steps aimed at strengthening the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones and solving specific political problems.