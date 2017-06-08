Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

De Mistura gives high marks to Russia’s moves to ensure truce in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 16:42 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov and Staffan de Mistura have emphasized the need to continue and step up the Geneva talks on Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8./TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has given high marks to Russia’s actions towards ensuring compliance with the ceasefire in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports after de Mistura met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

Read also
United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful

"The special envoy gave high marks to Russia’s actions towards ensuring compliance with the cessation of hostilities in Syria, including as concerns the implementation of the memorandum on creating de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed on May 4," the ministry said. "He noted with satisfaction that talks in Geneva and the Astana process complement each other," the ministry said.

Sergey Lavrov and Staffan de Mistura have emphasized the need to continue and step up the Geneva talks on Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in the statement following Moscow consultations.

"Lavrov and de Mistura stressed that it was important to ensure the positive results achieved at the UN-sponsored Geneva talks, particularly concerning the constitution issue," the statement said. "In this connection, the parties emphasized the need to continue and step up the talks, ensuring that they are inclusive, as well as the need to pay special attention to the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

The ministry said Lavrov and de Mistura "continued an exchange of opinions on the whole range of issues of the Syrian crisis settlement" within the framework of their regular contacts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
6
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
7
US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Реклама