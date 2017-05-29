Back to Main page
League of Arab States backs de-escalation zones in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 16:38 UTC+3 CAIRO
CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. The League of Arab States supports the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, but this should not lead to the country’s disintegration, the organization’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes. We easily support them. But important thing is to no lead to disintegration or fragmentation," the Arab League chief said.

He said the sides did not discuss the issue of restoring Syria’s membership in the League.

"We have different positions, but this issue was not raised during our discussions," Aboul Gheit said.

The League of Arab States has 22 members, but since November 2011 Syria’s participation has been suspended amid the civil war.

