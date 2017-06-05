Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov blasts claims that de-escalation zones are blueprint for Syria’s breakup

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 13:20 UTC+3

These "provocative statements" are similar to those used in relation to the situation in Aleppo, Russia's top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has labelled all claims alleging that the agreed on de-escalation zones will result in Syria’s dismemberment a provocation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

Read also

De-escalation zones should mark step towards Syria's unity, not division, says Putin

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the de-escalation zones are not aimed at creating preconditions for Syria’s breakup," Lavrov pointed out. "The idea is about the need to start moving towards peace, a ceasefire and de-escalation all across Syria." Yet, trying to attain all these in one go throughout the country is quite difficult to do, therefore a decision was taken to start with these four zones," Lavrov explained. "These zones have been agreed on and now efforts are underway to hammer out specific details linked to ensuring the monitoring of ceasefire commitments and on setting up checkpoints for civilians and humanitarian assistance, he said.

Moscow has stressed many times that this temporary measure should be implemented in other Syrian regions. "However, there are those who seek to make claims that initiators of de-escalation zones will bring about Syria’s division. This is not true, putting it mildly," Lavrov said, noting that these "provocative statements" are similar to those used in relation to the situation in Aleppo.

"When the agreements were reached in Eastern Aleppo on the voluntary exodus of gunmen with arms from there, we were accused of ethnic cleansing, they raised Cain about this all over the world," Lavrov resumed. "Now tens of thousands of Sunnis, who had left Eastern Aleppo, returned to their homes and continue coming back," the top diplomat said, noting that media outlets remain mum on this.

Read also

Moscow to welcome any US contribution to setting up de-escalation zones in Syria

Meanwhile, the authors of the assessments on Eastern Aleppo are failing to cover the humanitarian aspects of storming Iraq’s Mosul, Lavrov noted.

On May 4, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria. Under a memorandum signed at the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, and a couple of provinces in southern Syria - Daraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
2
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
3
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’
6
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
7
Russia, Belarus call for quick settlement of Ukrainian crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама