Putin dismisses rumors of bank accounts in Cyprus as 'nonsense'

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as "nonsense" media claims of his alleged bank accounts in Cyprus during the fourth and final episode of The Putin Interviews documentary, aired in the United States on Thursday night.
"No, and never have been. That’s just nonsense, and if that were the case we would have had to face it a long time ago," Putin said.
"I’m not as rich as they claim," the Russian leader added, commenting on rumors that name him the world’s wealthiest man.