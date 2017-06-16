Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin dismisses rumors of bank accounts in Cyprus as 'nonsense'

World
June 16, 7:52 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"I’m not as rich as they claim," the Russian leader added

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as "nonsense" media claims of his alleged bank accounts in Cyprus during the fourth and final episode of The Putin Interviews documentary, aired in the United States on Thursday night.

"No, and never have been. That’s just nonsense, and if that were the case we would have had to face it a long time ago," Putin said.

"I’m not as rich as they claim," the Russian leader added, commenting on rumors that name him the world’s wealthiest man.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Trump puzzled by media hype over his ‘non-dealings’ with Russia
3
Gazprom’s project on gas supplies to India covers potential swap deals with China, Iran
4
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
5
Putin’s Q&A session: a 'nationwide book of complaints'
6
Russia looking into reports of alleged yacht seizure by North Korea — diplomat
7
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island
TOP STORIES
Реклама