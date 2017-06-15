Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin does not want his grandchildren to be brought up as 'blue bloods'

Society & Culture
June 15, 13:26 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin says his children and grandchildren live in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. ussia's President Vladimir Putin during the annual televised question and answer session said shortly earlier he had become a grandfather for the second time.

"My second grandson was born not long ago," he said. 

He asked the audience to understand he tried to shield his family from close scrutiny from the media and society.

Read also

Putin confirms his daughters live in Russia

Reuters' source denies any links to report on Putin’s daughter

Putin says does not feel lonely although meetings with friends, daughters rare

Putin to celebrate New Year with family watching president’s address

"You see, I do not want them to be brought up as "blue bloods," I want them to grow up as normal people," he said, adding his grandchildren need "regular, normal communication with other children."

"As soon as I state their ages, names, they would be identified immediately, and any enormous interest would damage the kids’ development," the president said. "So, everything is fine, and I am asking you to understand me correctly and to respect this position."

During the Q&A session, the president also shared with the audience some details of his personal life. He said, his daughters live in Moscow, he has grandchildren. "My children, despite all the rumors, live here - in Russia, in Moscow, and I have grandchildren, they also live normal lives," the president said. "My daughters are engaged in the sciences, education, they are not involved in any sort of politics, they live normal lives."

Gallery
16 photo
© AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Children on their way to school all over the world

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin advises Ukraine’s leadership to close offshore accounts before becoming 'European'
2
Diplomat points to Damascus gaining ground as setting IS up for total defeat
3
Putin's annual Q&A session
4
Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western borders
5
Russian birth rate growing faster than Europe’s, Putin says
6
Press review: Kiev may give up on Donbass and Slovaks to form 'human shield' against NATO
7
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
TOP STORIES
Реклама