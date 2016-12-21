Putin to celebrate New Year with family watching president’s address

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to celebrate the New Year with his family, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV Channel on Wednesday.
"Traditionally with his nearest and dearest, friends, like everyone celebrates the New Year," the presidential spokesman said in reply to a question about how the head of state would celebrate the beginning of 2017.
In reply to a question about whether Putin would watch the president’s New Year address to citizens, Peskov said: "I’m confident that he will, of course."