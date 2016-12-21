Back to Main page
Putin to celebrate New Year with family watching president’s address

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Putin will celebrate the New Year like everyone else, according to Kremlin spokesman
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to celebrate the New Year with his family, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV Channel on Wednesday.

"Traditionally with his nearest and dearest, friends, like everyone celebrates the New Year," the presidential spokesman said in reply to a question about how the head of state would celebrate the beginning of 2017.

In reply to a question about whether Putin would watch the president’s New Year address to citizens, Peskov said: "I’m confident that he will, of course."

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
