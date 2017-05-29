Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Le Pen says Putin’s visit to France will bolster relations between countries

World
May 29, 12:13 UTC+3 PARIS

President of the National Front Marine Le Pen says 'the key thing is that France has to cooperate both with Russia and the US to counter Islamic radicalism'

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France will enhance ties between the two countries, President of the National Front Marine Le Pen said during an interview on RTL Radio today.

Read also

French minister comments on Macron-Putin talks

Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations

Poll shows 25% of Russians expect headway in ties with France during Macron’s presidency

Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda

Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29

"I am happy that Vladimir Putin will visit France and believe it will bolster relations between the two countries," Le Pen said, elaborating that "Russia is a great country, no matter whether its internal policy is approved of or not."

"The key thing is that France has to cooperate both with Russia and the US to counter Islamic radicalism - this huge problem the global society faces - and counter this threat that is hanging over France and other countries, as can be seen from the recent terror attacks in Manchester and Egypt," National Front’s leader said.

In light of this, Marine Le Pen stressed that France’s need to take part in the Syrian peace talks to end the violence there. "It should be remembered that it is France that is responsible for the chaos that broke out in Libya and partly responsible for the Syrian crisis, as it was France that refused to conduct talks with that country and sit down at the negotiating table, just like Russia did," Le Pen noted.

"That said, the forthcoming talks between France President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are a good thing, as it is diplomatic talks with all large states, ensuring cooperation and coordinated actions that will help effectively battle the enormous threat that Islamic radicalism is," Le Pen said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia condemns North Korea’s new missile test
2
French minister comments on Macron-Putin talks
3
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
4
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on reciprocity basis
5
Russia to conduct inspection in Finland, receive information on Army North exercises
6
Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnership
7
Russia may increase spending on military bases abroad
TOP STORIES
Реклама