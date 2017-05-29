Le Pen says Putin’s visit to France will bolster relations between countries

PARIS, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to France will enhance ties between the two countries, President of the National Front Marine Le Pen said during an interview on RTL Radio today.

"I am happy that Vladimir Putin will visit France and believe it will bolster relations between the two countries," Le Pen said, elaborating that "Russia is a great country, no matter whether its internal policy is approved of or not."

"The key thing is that France has to cooperate both with Russia and the US to counter Islamic radicalism - this huge problem the global society faces - and counter this threat that is hanging over France and other countries, as can be seen from the recent terror attacks in Manchester and Egypt," National Front’s leader said.

In light of this, Marine Le Pen stressed that France’s need to take part in the Syrian peace talks to end the violence there. "It should be remembered that it is France that is responsible for the chaos that broke out in Libya and partly responsible for the Syrian crisis, as it was France that refused to conduct talks with that country and sit down at the negotiating table, just like Russia did," Le Pen noted.

"That said, the forthcoming talks between France President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are a good thing, as it is diplomatic talks with all large states, ensuring cooperation and coordinated actions that will help effectively battle the enormous threat that Islamic radicalism is," Le Pen said.