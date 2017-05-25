Back to Main page
170 homes burn down in Siberian fires, Russian Emergencies Ministry says

World
May 25, 11:52 UTC+3 LESOSIBIRSK

More than 5,000 homes have been protected

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

LESOSIBIRSK /Krasnoyarsk region/, May 25. /TASS/. Over 170 homes burned down in the Siberian fires, while more than 5,000 homes have been protected from fire and the situation has stabilized, Head of the Siberian Regional Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Lieutenant General Sergei Didenko said.

"A total of 171 homes have been damaged by fire in ten settlements of the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, their residents total 633 people," Didenko said at a government working group’s meeting chaired by Emergencies Ministry Vladimir Puchkov. "Those affected have been provided medical and psychological assistance, as well as with three daily meals," he added.

Didenko also said that 5,200 homes, eight social facilities, five infrastructure facilities and two potentially dangerous buildings have been protected from fire.

Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft, Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft and Mil Mi-8 helicopters are involved in firefighting activities.

"The number of personnel and equipment should be increased if there is a risk of fire," the emergencies minister ordered. "Everything possible should be done to prevent recurring fires and make people understand the risks," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Novosibirsk Region Governor Vladimir Gorodetsky signed a decree stipulating that special fire precautions will be taken across the region to prevent fires.

According to chief of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional head office Viktor Orlov, "strong winds complicate the situation, every day five to seven new fires are recorded and extinguished."

In the past 24 hours, eight forest fires were recorded and extinguished in the region, there is no threat to residential dwellings, the regional office of the Emergencies Ministry said. Most fires are caused by burning grass and trash, as well as by making bonfires.

