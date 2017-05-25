Forest fires raging on over 8,000 hectares in Russia’s Far East and Siberia

CHITA, May 25. /TASS/. Forest fires are raging on an area of more than 8,000 hectares in Russia’s Far East and Siberia. In Krasnoyarsk Territory alone, the total area engulfed by wildfires has increased by more than ten times in the past day, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Thursday.

"As of midnight, the area engulfed by forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Territory increased by more than ten time over the day to reach 4,000 hectares. In the Irkutsk region, wildfires are raging on an area of more than 800 hectares, in Buryatia - some 500 hectares, in Tuva - 200 hectares, in the TransBaikal Territory - slightly more than 100 hectares. Minor wildfires are reported from the Tomsk region (80 hectares). In all, the forest fire area in Siberia is 7,000 hectares," the service said.

The wildfire area in the Far East exceeds 1,000 hectares, including 630 hectares in the Amur region, 470 hectares - in the Khabarovsk Territory, 130 hectares - in Yakutia. Minor fires are registered in the Primorsky Territory.

According to earlier reports, ten populated localities were hit by wildfires, as many as 144 dwelling houses burned down, two persons died. The most difficult situation is in the Krasnoyarsk Region, where wildfires destroyed 130 houses. Forty houses were destroyed by fire in the Irkutsk regions. A federal action level state of emergency was imposed in both regions.