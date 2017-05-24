Blaze-stricken Siberian areas expecting downpours that may quash fires

KRASNOYARSK, May 24. /TASS/. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the central and southern areas of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region (Siberia), where over 70 homes burned down in fires on Wednesday, a source in the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring told TASS.

"Rains, showers and thunderstorms are expected, as well as winds with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second and occasional gusts of up to 27 meters per second," the source said adding that the risk of fires remained high.

According to earlier reports, fires hit four settlements in the Krasnoyarsk region, where a total of 71 homes burned down. Their residents total 339 people, including 47 children. Besides, two timber processing centers and one sawmill were also destroyed by the fires. The situation is particularly complex in the towns of Kansk and Lesosibirsk, where more than 60 homes burned down.