Ukrainian army shells Donetsk Republic’s territory over 40 times in 24 hours

DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 44 times over the past 24 hours, the republic’s command reported on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire 44 times. Overall, the Ukrainian army shelled 17 populated areas, the Donetsk News Agency quoted the DPR command as saying.

The Ukrainian military delivered fire from artillery guns, mortars, tanks and armored vehicles, and also from small arms, the DPR command said in a statement.

The participants in the Contact Group on the political settlement in east Ukraine agreed at their March 29 meeting in Minsk on a ceasefire from April 1. At their next session on April 12, they confirmed their commitment to the truce due to take effect at 10:00 Moscow time on April 13. However, shelling attacks continue.