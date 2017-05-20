Back to Main page
Kiev forces shell Lugansk republic’s territory eight times

World
May 20, 11:24 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Since the autumn of 2014, members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine have declared more than 10 ceasefires in Donbass

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces have shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic eight times over the past 24 hours, local defense authorities told the LuganskInformCenter on Saturday.

"The shelling targeted areas of the Almaznaya settlement, the Slavyanoserbsk and Frunze townships, as well as Smeloye and Kalinovka villages," the news agency said.

Since the autumn of 2014, members of the Contact Group on settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine have declared more than 10 ceasefires in Donbass. However, the Ukrainian forces have been repeatedly violating ceasefires, particularly using large caliber guns, mortars and tanks that should have been withdrawn from the contact line in accordance with the Minsk agreements.

Ukraine crisis
