Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May

World
May 10, 15:49 UTC+3 SHANGHAI

In April, North Korea carried out several missile tests the latest of which took place on April 28, only a few hours after the UN SC held a meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

SHANGHAI, May 10. /TASS/. There is a strong possibility that North Korea will conduct a new nuclear test in May, Executive Director of the Institute of International Relations at Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences Liu Ming said in an interview with TASS.

"In April, North Korea launched several missiles but they all failed," he said. "There was no nuclear test in April but it does not mean that North Korea will not conduct one in May. I believe there is a strong possibility that the country will hold the next nuclear test this month," the Chinese expert noted saying that these plans were the main reason for the current tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

North Korea accuses US, South Korea of hatching terror plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un

Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports

Lavrov warns against attempts to solve Korean nuclear problem by military means

"According to my estimates, tensions on the Korean Peninsula will remain in May and June for Pyongyang is highly likely to conduct another nuclear test during this period," Professor Liu Ming pointed out. He added that "North Korea is playing for time choosing the right moment, because all the preparations for the sixth nuclear test have been completed."

The Chinese expert also expressed his opinion on the possible consequences of a new nuclear test. "I think, after the sixth nuclear test, the window of possibilities to solve the North Korea issue will almost completely close. Only a few chances will remain to solve the issue using diplomatic methods," Professor Liu Ming said. He noted that "if Pyongyang conducts another nuclear test, then China will have to reduce its economic aid to North Korea."

"Of course, it will affect bilateral trade. As far as the United States, South Korea and Japan are concerned, they will insist on tightening sanctions through the United Nations Security Council. Washington will also demand that other countries sever diplomatic relations with North Korea," the Chinese expert added.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula began to grow in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year.

In April 2017, North Korea carried out several missile tests the latest of which took place on April 28, only a few hours after the United Nations Security Council had held a meeting to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Meanwhile, in early March, the media reported that North Korea was making preparations for the sixth nuclear test.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
3
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
4
India and Russia to boost cooperation in nuclear energy and space
5
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
6
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
7
Trump to receive Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Washington
TOP STORIES
Реклама