More news

Victory Day military parade in Moscow

World
May 09, 9:58 UTC+3

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia celebrates the Victory Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany with military parade. 

The Victory Day parade involves about 10,000 people and more than 114 pieces of modern armaments and military hardware. A total of 17 helicopters and 55 combat planes, including Tupolev Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, will fly over Red Square.

