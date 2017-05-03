Airports in major Russian cities to suspend air traffic during V-Day Parade rehearsals

Putin and Erdogan agree to lift restrictions on Russian grain supplies to TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 03, 18:35
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 18:33
Russia, US to continue contacts on Syria — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:58
Putin-Erdogan meeting round-upWorld May 03, 17:47
Russia testing airport explosive detection systemRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 17:12
Airports in major Russian cities to suspend air traffic during V-Day Parade rehearsalsSociety & Culture May 03, 17:04
Astana talks participants draft memorandum on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 03, 16:56
Moldova appoints new ambassador to RussiaWorld May 03, 16:54
Scientists reveal human brains differ from apes’ much more than previously believedScience & Space May 03, 16:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Airports in three Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, will suspend air traffic at the times when the Victory Day Parade is rehearsed and held, Russia’s state-run air traffic control corporation said on Wednesday.
Moscow’s airports will impose temporary restrictions on May 4, 7 and 9.
"On May 4,7 and 9, Sheremetyevo airport is to delay departures and arrivals from 10.20 to 11.00 am Moscow Time (7.20-8.00 am GMT), Vnukovo airport - from 10.30 to 11.10 am Moscow Time (7.30-8.10 GMT) and Domodedovo, Ramenskoye and Ostafyevo airports - from 10.40 to 11.10 am Moscow Time (7.40-8.10 GMT)," the corporation said in a statement.
St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo air hub will not impose restrictions on air traffic. However, one-time delays of five to seven minutes are possible, but they might be avoided thanks to coordination of efforts between the air traffic control corporation’s local branch with military and other agencies.
On May 6-7, the Urals city of Yekaterinburg will delay flights at Koltsovo airport from 10.10 to 10.50 am (5.10-5.50 am GMT) and from 2.30 to 3.10 pm local time (9.30-10.10 am GMT). On May 9, Koltsovo’s operation will be suspended from 10.10 to 10.50 local time.
The air hubs had been notified in advance, it said.