UN, US and Jordan to take part in Astana talks as observers

ASTANA, May 2. /TASS/. The United Nations, the United States and Jordan have confirmed that their representatives will participate in the Astana international meeting on Syria as observers, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Tuesday.
"Observers will remain the same," he said.
"A high-level delegation from the United Nations will come, as UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has confirmed his participation. Jordan will also take part while the United States will be represented by an assistant secretary of state," Tleuberdi added.