Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN envoy for Syria to attend Syria talks in Astana

World
May 01, 20:33 UTC+3 GENEVA

The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3 and 4

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, May 1. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will attend the talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 3-4, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"The special envoy and his deputy, Ramzi Izz Eddin Ramzi, will take part in the meeting in Astana on May 3-4," he said. "The envoy’s representatives led by Milos Strugar, who are permanent representatives at Astana, are already in Kazakhstan’s capital and will be participating in bilateral consultations on May 2."

The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3 and 4. On May 2, experts are due to hold bilateral consultations. The previous, third, conference on Syria was held in Astana on March 14-15. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and experts from the United Nations, United States and Jordan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
4
Lavrov discusses Astana talks on Syria with Tillerson by phone
5
Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама