UN envoy for Syria to attend Syria talks in Astana

GENEVA, May 1. /TASS/. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will attend the talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Astana on May 3-4, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.
"The special envoy and his deputy, Ramzi Izz Eddin Ramzi, will take part in the meeting in Astana on May 3-4," he said. "The envoy’s representatives led by Milos Strugar, who are permanent representatives at Astana, are already in Kazakhstan’s capital and will be participating in bilateral consultations on May 2."
The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3 and 4. On May 2, experts are due to hold bilateral consultations. The previous, third, conference on Syria was held in Astana on March 14-15. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian government delegation and experts from the United Nations, United States and Jordan.