Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi.

"We have many times heard His Majesty King of Jordan Abdullah II say that interaction between Russia and the United States was vital for ensuring effective steps by the global community aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis," the Russia top diplomat said. "I would like to ensure you that we are ready for that and expect Washington to adopt the same approach," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that in order to eliminate the terrorist threat, "it is important that all those fighting terrorism in Syria join their efforts." "I mean the Russian Aerospace Force and the US-led coalition," he noted.

He also said that he plans to discuss the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria, the ceasefire and the Astana talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi on Saturday.

"In a few days, the next round of the Astana consultations will be held which involve the Syrian government and opposition, as well as the guarantor states," Lavrov said opening the meeting. "We believe it is very important to exchange views on the preparations for the event."

"Issues related to consultations on the ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and creating conditions for the political process will top the adenda," Lavrov added.

He also said that Moscow would like to know Jordan’s view on the fight against the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia).

"We will pay special attention to the issues most important for us which concern the situation on the Jordan-Syria border," the Russian top diplomat said. "We know that IS militants are strong in southern Syria, Jabhat al-Nusra has also strengthened its capabilities," Lavrov added.

"We would like to exchange views on ways to eliminate this threat, ensure the ceasefire and launch an offensive on the terrorists’ positions," Lavrov said.

"I would like to use this opportunity to discuss the situation in other parts of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as ways to break the Palestinian-Israeli deadlock," he added. "It is also a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations.".