OPCW ready to send experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, chief says

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfitMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:46
Turkey, Russia reach agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveriesMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:38
Night rehearsal of Victory Day ParadeMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:31
Merkel to discuss Ukrainian crisis, Syria with PutinWorld April 28, 13:25
Press review: Putin, Abe talk Kurils and Kiev to call Crimea, Donbass 'Russian-occupied'Press Review April 28, 13:00
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 28, 12:37
OPCW ready to send experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, chief saysWorld April 28, 12:33
Engine failure stalls Renault car of Russia’s Sirotkin at F1 Sochi GP practiceSport April 28, 12:30
Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin AmericaMilitary & Defense April 28, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
THE HAGUE, April 28. /TASS/.The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is ready to send its experts to the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun where an alleged chemical weapons attack took place, OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said on Friday.
"This area is controlled by different armed opposition groups, so we need to strike some deals with them, we need to assure a temporary ceasefire," he said. "The team is ready to go there and we have volunteers," Uzumcu added.
The incident in Syria's Idlib Governorate, where the nerve gas Sarin was supposedly used, occurred on April 4. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Syrian Air Force had delivered a strike at a facility where the militants had been manufacturing poisonous chemical agents but Washignton accused the Syrian government of utilizing chemical weapons, and the US Navy delivered a missile strike at the Syrian airbase in Shayrat, Homs Governorate.