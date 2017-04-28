OPCW ready to send experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun, chief says

THE HAGUE, April 28. /TASS/.The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is ready to send its experts to the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun where an alleged chemical weapons attack took place, OPCW Director General Ahmet Uzumcu said on Friday.

"This area is controlled by different armed opposition groups, so we need to strike some deals with them, we need to assure a temporary ceasefire," he said. "The team is ready to go there and we have volunteers," Uzumcu added.

The incident in Syria's Idlib Governorate, where the nerve gas Sarin was supposedly used, occurred on April 4. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Syrian Air Force had delivered a strike at a facility where the militants had been manufacturing poisonous chemical agents but Washignton accused the Syrian government of utilizing chemical weapons, and the US Navy delivered a missile strike at the Syrian airbase in Shayrat, Homs Governorate.