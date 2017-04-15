Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Doha ready to provide security for OPCW inspectors in Syria

World
April 15, 22:06 UTC+3
"Qatar from its side is ready to assist, we have respective contacts," the foreign minister of Qatar said
Share
1 pages in this article
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Doha is ready to provide support in security of inspectors from the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said during a news conference on Saturday after talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Read also
Turkish medics check a victim of alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syrian city of Idlib, at a hospital in Reyhanli, Turkey
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incident

"As for a possible independent investigation in the Syrian districts, which are controlled either by the government or the opposition, I believe, here should play the role the countries, which guarantee behavior of both sides," the minister said. "Qatar from its side is ready to assist, we have respective contacts."

He said, Russia’s support for the idea to organize an international expert group for investigation into the recent incidents in Syria proves Moscow is ready to assist the unbiased investigation.

"Having this investigation is very important to us," the Qatari foreign minister said. "But even of bigger importance is what we are going to do if results of the investigation make it impossible to punish the involved."

"We should make it so the involved are punished, all countries should speak in favor of this investigation," the Qatari foreign minister said. "If we do not punish the involved, it inevitably will encourage them for even more actions of the kind. This must be avoided."

"We have seen the horrifying pictures of civilians killed in Khan Sheikhoun, this must not repeat, and the involved must not avoid responsibility," the minister said. "If we do not insist of mechanisms for punishment, then in future incidents of the kind will repeat."

According to data of the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian warplanes delivered an air strike on April 4 that hit workshops where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo.

However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons. As a result, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the military aerodrome in the province of Homs, from which, as Washington believed, a chemical attack had allegedly started. The missile strike killed 10 people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
2
Macron vows to revive dialogue with Russia over Syria, Ukraine if he wins in France
3
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
5
Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
6
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — media
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
TOP STORIES
Реклама