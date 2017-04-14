Trust for OPCW mission continues to dwindle, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The trust for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)’s mission continues to dwindle and skepticism over the work of its specialists grows, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

Ryabkov answered a question if experts of the OPCW plan to travel to Syria from Turkey. "We are very skeptical over the way they have worked," the high-ranking diplomat stressed.

"The trust for their activity continues to dwindle as they ignore obvious facts," he said, adding that the experts rely on information with conclusions prepared for them in advance.

"They later impose these conclusions on the entire international community as the ultimate truth," he stressed.

Moscow would like OPCW specialists to visit Khan Shaykhun in Syria’s Idlib province and Shayrat airdrome in Homs province without delay.

"As far as the activity in the field is concerned, the government in Damascus and we, as you know, systematically press for dispatching as soon as possible an international group of experts to the site of the chemical incident in Khan Shaykhun and the Shayrat base, which became a target of US aggressive attack," he said in reply to question from TASS.

Moscow is interested in finding out the truth about the suspected chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhun, Idlib Province, according to Ryabkov.

"The logic is clear. If the United States is right and planes at the Shayrat base were loaded with chemical ammunition, then the respective equipment and traces are to be found there," he said. "We are very much interested in establishing the truth and are not interested at all in the gambling the United States, Britain, France and other countries continue for the sake of attaining their geopolitical aims. We would like inquiries at Khan Shaykhun and the Shayrat base to be made as soon as possible."