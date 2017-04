Top diplomat claims France has evidence proving use of sarin gas in Idlib

PARIS, April 26. /TASS/. France has evidence proving the use of sarin gas in the chemical attack carried out in Syria’s Idlib Governorate on April 4, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.

France has information proving that the Syrian air force delivered six airstrikes in the Idlib Governorate on April 4 - the day when the chemical attack took place there, Ayrault added.