Le Pen lambasts attempts to pin Syria’s chemical attack on someone in advance

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has spoken out in favor of an international probe into the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province. She emphasized in an interview with the Europe-1 radio station on Thursday that putting the blame on someone before the beginning of the investigation will not make it possible to find out the truth about the incident.

"A monstrous event occurred there, an international investigation is required," said the candidate from the National Front political party. "In their place (the UN Security Council - TASS), I would vote for initiating an international probe instead of putting forward accusations before the investigation as such, since this is the best way to shield oneself from the truth."

In response, the anchorperson recalled Le Pen’s recent statement when she had called Russia’s decision to veto the draft resolution on Syria in the UN Security Council "a problem." "It is necessary to submit a resolution that would clearly note the need for an international investigation and that would not contain hasty accusations, as simple as that," Le Pen elaborated.

On April 12, Russia vetoed the UN Security Council resolution condemning the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun on April 4 and demanding that Damascus provide information on all sorties on that day. That was the eighth draft resolution on Syria blocked by Russia since the beginning of the conflict in that country in 2011.